The Black Lives Matter movement has been changing things for good in the entertainment industry. Hollywood networks and studios seem to have now become stricter about tolerating any kind of racial injustice be it in casting or on-screen representation. Recently, we have seen several shows firing artists over racial tweets and also how shows are getting rid of any content that can hurt the feelings of people of colour. Recently, The Simpsons took a decision to not allow white actors to lend their voices for non-white characters. In another development, the famed series Golden Girls is all set to remove one of its episodes with blackface. The Simpsons Will No Longer Have White Actors Voice Non-White Characters On the Show.

Hulu which is the streaming partner for the popular old series has removed an episode of the show containing a scene with characters in blackface. As reported by Variety, the scene from the sitcom shows Lorraine’s family arrives as Rose (Betty White) and Blanche (Rue McClanahan) are testing out a new mud face treatment. The two greet the family with their masks still on, saying to them “This is mud on our faces, we’re not really Black.”Jimmy Fallon Issues Apology to Come Up As Blackface for Impersonating Chris Rock on Saturday Night Live in 2000.

Golden Girls is not the only sitcom to show such sensitivity. Recently, it was reported that a scene from The Office in which a character is in blackface, has also been edited out. Tina Fey also requested a few episodes from 30 Rock which consisted of blackface to be removed from streaming.

