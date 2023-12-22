The web series Gyeongseong Creature, currently streaming on Netflix, stars Park Seo Joon and Han Soo Hee in the leading role. The Netflix series also stars Wi Haa Joon, Claudia Kim, and Ji Woo, among others, in pivotal roles. The first part of the series premiered on Netflix today and has opened to mixed response from the audience. For those who are yet to watch this Netflix original created by Chung Dong Yoon on the OTT platform, here is a disappointing update. Hours after Gyeongseong Creature's premiere, it has unfortunately been leaked online. As per the latest reports, Gyeongseong Creature has been leaked online and has also been made available for torrent sites and telegram channels. Gyeongseong Creature Trailer: Park Seo Joon and Han So-hee Fight Riveting Battle Against a Supernatural Foe Amidst Japanese Colonisation (Watch Video).

Gyeongseong Creature full Series in HD has been leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, OnlineSerieswatches, 123Series, 123Seriesrulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch.

Watch the Trailer of Gyeongseong Creature:

Other keywords online which are searched massively include Gyeongseong Creature 2023 Full Series Download Series Download, Gyeongseong Creature Tamilrockers, Gyeongseong Creature Tamilrockers HD Download, Gyeongseong Creature Series Download Pagalworld, Gyeongseong Creature Series Download Filmyzilla, Gyeongseong Creature Series Download Openload, Gyeongseong Creature Series Download Tamilrockers, Gyeongseong Creature Series Download Seriesrulz, Gyeongseong Creature Series Download 720p, Gyeongseong Creature Full Series Download 480p, Gyeongseong Creature Full Series Download bolly4u, Gyeongseong Creature Full Series Download Filmyzilla, Gyeongseong Creature Full Series Watch Online and more are typed to binge-watch the pirated version of the Series.

Apart from Gyeongseong Creature, there are several other newly released films and series that have become the victims of online piracy. It includes Dunki, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, and Dry Day, among others that have also been leaked online and made available in HD prints.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2023 06:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).