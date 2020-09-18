Himani Shivpuri, who is seen as Katori Devi Singh in the AND TV sitcom Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, had recently tested positive for Coronavirus. The veteran, who is well on her way to recovery, thanked Edit II production house, especially, producer Binaifer Kohli, for their constant support in these tough times and for looking out for her in these trying period. In fact, Himani was discharged from the hospital and is now under home quarantine. She took to Instagram to post her health update and we are glad she is well on her way to recovery. Happu Ki Ultan Paltan Actress Himani Shivpuri Tests Positive for COVID-19 (View Post).

"As soon as the production house got to know that I have tested positive for COVID-19, Binaifer went out of her way and gave me the name of the doctor of BMC, who helped me in getting a single room, which was very tough. I had asked a few doctors myself, and they couldn't manage to find a bed. Binaifer has been quite supportive through all this, she even asked me if I needed any money or anything. I have got a lot of support from the production house,” revealed a glad Himani. Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! Producer Sanjay Kohli Tests Positive For COVID-19.

Check Out Her Post Below:

She further thanked the cast of the popular comedy show and also her fans for sending their good wishes and healing energy.

“The whole cast is sending their good wishes. I am really grateful to them and my fans for their best wishes and healing energy that they are all sending me. Thank you very much, it's all your healing and positive vibes that are helping me get better. And I will hopefully get back soon,” revealed Himani, who has also done films like Pardes, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Biwi No. 1 among others.

Himani also spoke about the precautions and safety measures that were taken on the set, and shared, “There was an oximeter on the set, and our oxygen levels were checked as soon as we entered. Then there was a sanitization cloud, through which we used to enter. Our rooms were sanitized frequently, but since there were sanitizers available in our rooms, I used to sanitize it again for my satisfaction. The environment on the set is amazing, the cast is wonderful, the director is wonderful, we all get along very well. And it's a pleasure to work with Happu Ki Ultan Paltan.” We wish Himani a speedy recovery.

