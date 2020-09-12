Veteran TV actress Himani Shivpuri recently tested positive for COVID-19. The actress, who is currently seen as Katori Devi Singh in Binaiferr and Sanjay Kohli's show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, shared the news on her Instagram account and wrote, "Good morning, this is to inform you that I tested positive for COVID. Anyone who has come in contact with me kindly get yourself tested." She has been admitted to the hospital." Aftab Shivdasani Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Showing Mild Symptoms, Reveals He Will Be Home Quarantining (View Tweet).

Not just Himani, but also producer Sanjay Kohli had recently tested positive for COVID-19. The ace producer is under home quarantine and still recovering. Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! Producer Sanjay Kohli Tests Positive For COVID-19.

Check Out Her Post Below:

Revealed Himani, who is currently admitted to Mumbai's Holy Spirit Hospital, "It is scary. One has to face it and identify it as COVID because I did an ad shoot but was getting the temperature and taking medicine and the fever would come down. Then I had my stomach upset. I got myself tested and it was detected positive. Since I happen to be 60-year-old and diabetic, the doctor advised me to get admitted. Thank God I found a bed." she says.

Advising everyone to not take this virus lightly, Himani concluded, "It is my first day but I would say that the rate at which it is spreading, always take precautions and wear masks and avoid crowded places." We wish Himani a speedy recovery.

