Hina Khan Bags the ‘Television Star of the Decade’ Award, the Diva Can’t Stop Gushing Over Her Trophy

Hina Khan entered the television world as Akshara with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In the same soap opera, she played the role of a coy girl who is saanskari but with had many hopes and dreams. Her character evolution on the serial from a darling daughter to a modern bahu made a place in fans hearts. Post her exit from YRKKH, Hina was next seen in Bigg Boss 11 which flashed her real side and people starting loving her more. Recently, she created a storm by essaying the role of the iconic vamp, Komolika in Kasuatii Zindagii Kay 2. All that being said, the actress recently shared a piece of good news online with her army of fans. Hina Khan Shows Off Sexy Cleavage in This Hot Pantsuit Avatar! View Pic of Hacked Actress.

Hina took to her Instagram and shared how she has been bestowed upon the Television Star of the Decade (Female) award/title. Sharing many pictures of herself along with the golden trophy, we see the TV babe beaming with joy. Going all sentimental in her post, Khan expressed how her journey back then started with a single step and she is glad to move ahead from prejudices, stereotypes and frowns. In the photos shared we see Hina looking fresh as a daisy kissing and holding the award. Hina Khan Sports a New Look, Twins With Kushal Tandon in White on the Sets of Their Upcoming Horror Film for ZEE5 (See Pics).

Check Out Hina's Post Below:

Indeed, a well-deserved win must say. As we bet none in the TV industry has attained this great height as Hina Khan. From a daily soap, reality show, Cannes to Bollywood, Hina's journey has been a roller coaster ride and how. Meanwhile, on the work front, Hina was last seen in Vikram Bhatt's film Hacked. Stay tuned!