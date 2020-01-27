Hina Khan Shows Off Sexy Cleavage in This Hot Pantsuit Avatar! View Pic of Hacked Actress

Hina Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Is it Hina Khan's sexiest look ever? If not the hottest, this cleavage-baring pic definitely lands a spot in top five! Because we are actually thinking of holding Hina Khan responsible for the rising temperatures in the maximum city? You would agree to us as well after seeing Hacked actress’ latest avatar. Hina took to her social media handles, both Twitter and Instagram to share a second look from her Fit Look magazine photoshoot. And we got to say; the woman is taking the oomph factor to the next level in hot pantsuit look. Shedding inhibitions about skin show, TV’s once-beloved bahu will make your eyes pop out with her glam look.

Hina who is going to be seen next in Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked shared one of her hottest photoshoot pics till date on Monday. She is wearing a shimmery pantsuit from the Label by Seema Khan. Hina ditched shirt to go the sexy way by wearing an itsy-bitsy bralette with the pantsuit. Apart from the ample amount of cleavage show, her choice of footwear also commands our attention. The Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress decided to go with white boots with her pantsuit, and it adds more depth to her overall look.

Hina Khan Goes Bold and How

Speaking of her career graph, it is rising just like popularity. After ruling the small screen for years, Hina is eyeing success on the big screen. Apart from Hacked, Hina will also be seen in another Bollywood film titled Lines. It is interesting to see the actress showcase her versatility as an actor. With fans and supporters by her side, Hina Khan looks all set to conquer the world.