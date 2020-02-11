Hina Khan Sports a New Look, Twins With Kushal Tandon in White on the Sets of Their Upcoming Horror Film for ZEE5 (See Pics)

Hina Khan, Kushal Tandon (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

After making her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt's Hacked, actress Hina Khan will next be seen in Zee5's horror film. Hina will be teaming up with Beyhadh star Kushal Tandon for this film and fans of the duo are super excited to see them together. The film is expected to be a tech-horror drama and we have to say, Hina seems to be experimenting quite a bit with her work given that her film Hacked too was a film surrounding cyberstalking. Recently, Hina and Kushal were snapped on the sets of the film and the duo were seen twinning in white. Hacked Movie Review: Hina Khan Is Both Bold and Beautiful in Vikram Bhatt’s Listless Cybercrime Thriller.

What we loved the most though was that Hina was seen sporting a new look for the film. The actress was seen flaunting a new hairstyle in these pictures and we are absolutely loving it. Hina's new hairdo sporting bangs is certainly suiting her and we can't wait to see how amazing she will look in this movie. Check out Hina and Kushal's pictures here.

Hina Khan and Kushal Tandon Snapped On the Sets of Their Zee5 Film:

Here's Another Picture of Hina Khan and Kushal Tandon:

Earlier, speaking about the film in an interview, Kushal had said, "Tech horror is an extremely interesting genre and I am thankful to get a chance to work with ZEE5 on this film. We have had extensive narration sessions, and that has made me question on how technology can get the better of us! The script is well layered and every character has demons, which come alive as the film progresses." Kushal Tandon On His Fallout With Ridhima Pandit- 'I Was Never Ever Dating Ridhima'.

We bet fans will be super-excited to see Hina and Kushal together in this horror film. The duo certainly looked amazing together in these pictures and we bet the film will have them wow us even more.