Hina Khan Gets Busy With Household Chores, Scrubs a Doormat Amid the Coronavirus Lockdown (Watch Video)

Hina Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood, as well as TV celebs, are trying their best to kill time while self-quarantining amid the coronavirus outbreak. Among the many, one such actress who has been keeping her fans glued with insights from her days indoors is none other than Hina Khan. Right from sweating it out (working out), sketching, cleaning utensils to whatnot, we often see the Hacked babe busy with her household chores. Well, if you thought that was enough, NAH, as the latest video shared by the diva will inspire as well make you laugh out loud. In the said clip, we see Khan scrubbing the dirt out of a doormat. Yup, that's right. Hina Khan Shares A Video Showing Police Harassing Vegetable Vendors During Lockdown, Urges Mumbai Police To Take Action.

The video shared by the actress sees her inside the bathroom cleaning her house doormat with full-on effort. While Hina does start the scrubbing session with a lot of energy, but later on gets tired and makes expressions which we all can connect with. It looks like Hina had no other option but to hum a Salman Khan song and keep her spirit high while doing the basic chores. “Let’s keep the spirit High,” her post's caption read. Hina Khan Lashes Out At KRK For Trolling Her Movie Hacked, Says 'I Have Worked My A** Off To Reach Where I Am'.

Check Out The Video Posted By Hina Khan Below:

View this post on Instagram Let’s keep the spirit High 😬😬😝 #QuarantinedLife A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on Mar 31, 2020 at 2:13am PDT

As usual, Hina's scrubbing time did not go useless, as her fans showered all positivity via the comment section. Also, on a serious note, the TV star from day 1 of the lockdown has been addressing fans to practise social distancing. Indeed, she is an inspiration to many guys and girls out there. Stay tuned!