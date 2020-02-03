Hina Khan Lashes Out At KRK For Trolling Her Movie Hacked, Says 'I Have Worked My A** Off To Reach Where I Am'

Kamaal R Khan Trolls Hina Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Love him or hate him but you can't ignore him - this line best describes film critic Kamaal R Khan. Known for his whacky and unabashed opinions, he has had many 'foot-in-the-mouth moments but has always been unfazed with all the hate. And in his true style, even before Hina Khan's film Hacked hits the theatres, Kamaal here passed judgement on the cyber-crime thriller and said that he was unaware of Hina Khan having done a movie in the first place and that no one but the actress herself would watch her movie. Ouch! Hina Khan on Vikram Bhatt’s Stalker Thriller Hacked: ‘Was Unaware About These Cyber Harassment Stories’.

Check Out KRK's Tweet Below:

I got shocked to know that someone has made a film with #HinaKhan! Who will watch it? I am 100% sure that it will be watched by alone Hina Khan only! #BB13 #BiggBoss13 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 2, 2020

Check Out Hina Khan's Reply Below:

#LetsLiftEachOther Instead of putting each other down for no reason.. I may not matter to u but I have worked my A** off to reach where I am today.. #AppreciationOrNoAppreciation #FromTelevisionToFilms #TelevisionHasItAll #WeDeserveAChanceToo — SAM #NoWhereToHide (@eyehinakhan) February 2, 2020

Karanvir Bohra Too Tweeted in Hina's Favour, Which She Acknowledged:

Every project I’ve got so far, every appreciator, every fan I have today. I have earned it with my hardwork n talent. And that’s what got me the film and THAT’S WHAT MATTERS. Not PR brokers, so @KVBohra people are smart enough to see through such stunts and acknowledge good work. https://t.co/KQgq7NQMZ9 — SAM #NoWhereToHide (@eyehinakhan) February 2, 2020

FYI, We do understand Hina's reply to KRK, as yes she has slogged a lot to be at the top of her game. From being this coy girl in Star TV's, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to being a kick-ass babe on Bigg Boss 11, Khan transformation cannot be ignored by TV fans. Hina is soon to make her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt's Hacked. Stay tuned!