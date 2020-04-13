Hina Khan Shares Ekta Kapoor’s Version of Money Heist and It’s Indeed Rib-Tickling (Watch Video)

Hina Khan, Alicia Sierra (Photo Credits: Insta)

Spanish drama, Money Heist season 4 has taken over the internet right from the time it was dropped online on Netflix. Not just common man, even celebs are going gaga over the show. Well, it was a few days back, when telly star, Surbhi Chandna added herself on the La Casa de Papel's poster and shared it on the web. And now, Hina Khan has teased fans with Ekta Kapoor's version of Money Heist. The video shared by the babe is ah-mazing and you'll love it too if you are a Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Komolika fan. Hina Khan Shares a Tutorial on Making Homemade, Reusable Masks for Prevention Against COVID-19 (Watch Video).

The video shared by Hina will surely tickle your funny bone. As in the post, we can see Alicia Sierra's entry scene from Money Heist but well there's more to the tale. As when Alicia enters, it is the famous Komolika tune from Kasautii Zindagii Kay which plays in the backdrop. Yes, you read that right! In a nutshell, the edited video has Alicia making an entry in Komolika's style. Well, this video was shared by TV crazina, Ekta to Hina. Hina Khan Gets Busy With Household Chores, Scrubs a Doormat Amid the Coronavirus Lockdown (Watch Video).

Check Out The Video Shared By Hina Khan Below:

For the unaware, Hina Khan was the first Komolika in the reboot version of the iconic daily soap, KZK. But later due to date issues, Hina had to quit the serial and it's Aamna Sharif who is the latest Komo. Talking about Hina, the actress has been keeping his fans hooked with educative as well as fun videos featuring herself amid the lockdown. Stay tuned!