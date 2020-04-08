Hina Khan Shares a Tutorial on Making Homemade, Reusable Masks for Prevention Against COVID-19 (Watch Video)

Hina Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hina Khan is trying to go beyond just entertaining her fans on social media and is now making sure to also help them with her posts. After posting fun videos which showed her doing the household chores and also flaunting her culinary skills with pictures, the actress has now shared a tutorial video on how to make home-made, reusable masks. Considering that there is already a dearth of masks and other equipment required for doctors and nurses, a home-made mask would certainly be helpful. In a video post shared by the Hacked actress, she takes us through a step by step guide of mask making at home. Hina Khan Lights A Diya and Shows Support to PM Modi’s 9 PM, 9 Minutes Initiative to Fight COVID-19 Darkness (View Pics).

Sharing the video, Hina wrote, "So here is my attempt to teach some simple measures of how to make a mask at home. I tried to make the process and the masks, both as interesting as possible for you guys and hope it will encourage a lot of you to make one for yourself." In the video, Khan takes us through a detailed process of sewing a mask from fabrics easily available at home. Hina Khan Turns Chef, Prepares Caramelised Banana Pancakes For The First Time Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (Watch Video).

Check Out the Video Here:

Hina Khan has been spending her lockdown time quite well. From sketching to cooking, we have seen the actress spend her time by indulging herself in productive activities. The mask tutorial too is being loved by her fans who are impressed at how Khan is trying to make a difference at a smaller level and help people amid this crisis.