Holi 2020: Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya, Kapil Sharma, Shivangi Joshi and Others Wish Fans On The Auspicious Occasion (View Posts)
Happy Holi 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The festival of colours, Holi is here and nobody can keep calm. And while the Coronavirus scare has definitely dulled the festivities, it hasn't ended the vibe and quite a crowd has stepped outside to play. While some celebs ventured out to attend some of the Holi parties that have been organised, some chose to celebrate with family and close friends. Nevertheless, the craze isn't what it was last year, thanks to the quick spread of the COVID - 19 virus in India. If nothing, celebs also took to social media to wish their fans and followers on the eve of Holi. Holi 2020: When Nia Sharma and Reyhna Pandit Locked Lips At Ekta Kapoor's Holi 2019 Bash (Watch Throwback Video).

Vatsal Sheth:

 

Happy Holi

Namik Paul:

Divya Agarwal:

 

Happy holi people... 📸 @ikshitpatel

Mohit Sehgal

Harsh Rajput:

Divyanka Tripathi:

 

Happy Holi to you all! Eco-friendliest Holi is where you play with colors only in edits!😉 . . #EcoFriendlyHoli #HoliInEdits

Varun Sood:

 

Happy holi ! Watch our new video on YouTube! 🤪 . 📷: @ikshitpatel

Dheeraj Dhoopar:

 

Happy Holi ! 🌈💦

Arjun Bijlani:

 

Happy holi ... #happyholi2020 watching our little one having his best holi.

Sharad Kelkar:

 

holi hai 🤗🤗🤗 @keertikelkar #kesha #happyholi masti karo , jabardasti nahi ! #rangbarse #happiness

Kapil Sharma:

Anuj Sachdeva:

Rubina Dilaik:

 

Holi haiiiiii

Anjoom Fakih:

Surbhi Jyoti:

Shivangi Joshi

 

Happy Holi!! ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜🤍🤎💗

Kamya Punjabi:

 

Happy Holi from us to you 💛 @shalabhdang @sonia_punjabi

Neha Swamy:

 

Celebrating the colors of our beautiful relationship. Happy Holi..! #2020

Here's wishing you all a very happy and safe Holi!