Holi 2020: Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya, Kapil Sharma, Shivangi Joshi and Others Wish Fans On The Auspicious Occasion (View Posts)

The festival of colours, Holi is here and nobody can keep calm. And while the Coronavirus scare has definitely dulled the festivities, it hasn't ended the vibe and quite a crowd has stepped outside to play. While some celebs ventured out to attend some of the Holi parties that have been organised, some chose to celebrate with family and close friends. Nevertheless, the craze isn't what it was last year, thanks to the quick spread of the COVID - 19 virus in India. If nothing, celebs also took to social media to wish their fans and followers on the eve of Holi. Holi 2020: When Nia Sharma and Reyhna Pandit Locked Lips At Ekta Kapoor's Holi 2019 Bash (Watch Throwback Video).
Vatsal Sheth:
View this post on Instagram
Namik Paul:
Divya Agarwal:
View this post on Instagram
Mohit Sehgal
Harsh Rajput:
View this post on Instagram
Happy holi...🎨 . . . . . . . . #holi #happyholi #india #festival #holifestival #love #colors #colours #color #holipowder #like #k #festivalofcolors #bhfyp #holifestivalofcolours #holihai #festivalofcolours #holifest #ig #instagood #indianfestival #portraits #event #photography #vrindavan #colour #holiparty #colorrun #bhfyp #harshrajput #happyholi #holi
Divyanka Tripathi:
Varun Sood:
View this post on Instagram
Happy holi ! Watch our new video on YouTube! 🤪 . 📷: @ikshitpatel
Dheeraj Dhoopar:
View this post on Instagram
Arjun Bijlani:
View this post on Instagram
Happy holi ... #happyholi2020 watching our little one having his best holi.
Sharad Kelkar:
View this post on Instagram
holi hai 🤗🤗🤗 @keertikelkar #kesha #happyholi masti karo , jabardasti nahi ! #rangbarse #happiness
Kapil Sharma:
Anuj Sachdeva:
View this post on Instagram
From my home to yours, I wish you colours and joy. Wishing you and your family a very colourful and happy Holi 2020! 💙💚💛 ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ BIG FOMO this year no holi. 🦠 stay safe. #oldpic PS: Be safe and keep others safe! Please don’t color stray dogs and animals! 🙏🏻 #HappyHoli #Holi2020 #Holi #AnujSachdeva #ApnAnuj
Rubina Dilaik:
View this post on Instagram
Anjoom Fakih:
Surbhi Jyoti:
Shivangi Joshi
View this post on Instagram
Kamya Punjabi:
View this post on Instagram
Neha Swamy:
View this post on Instagram
Celebrating the colors of our beautiful relationship. Happy Holi..! #2020
Here's wishing you all a very happy and safe Holi!