Indian Idol 11 Winner: Sunny Hindustani Lifts the Trophy of This New Season, Rohit Raut Becomes the First Runner Up

Sunny Hindustani Indian Idol 11 Winner

Indian Idol 11 was recently concluded and we have our winner of this new season. The finale had five contestants Sunny Hindustani from Bathinda (Punjab), Rohit Raut from Latur (Maharashtra), Ankona Mukherjee and Adriz Ghosh from Kolkata (West Bengal) and Ridham Kalyan from Amritsar (Punjab) competing for the trophy and after counting the final votes, Sunny Hindustani has emerged as the winner of this new season. He will get to sing in the next T-Series film, as the same was announced by Ayushmann Khurrana in one of the promos. Maharashtra's Rohit Raut became the first runner up. Indian Idol 11: Neha Kakkar Promises to Give Rs 2 Lakh to Firefighter Bipin Ganatra.

Indian Idol 11 finale was a grand night. The show that premiered in October 2019 finally ended tonight with us having our new winner. The night saw many remarkable performances by Neha Kakkar, Aditya Narayan, Ayushmann Khurrana and five finalists. Neha's performance was truly the highlight of the finale night and Krushna Abhishek aka Sapna and Bharti Singh aka Titli Yadav's comedy was another major attraction. Just like last year, this year too, the winner was declared via live voting on Sonyliv app. Indian Idol 11: Did You Know That Contestant Sunny Hindustani Has Crooned A Song For Kangana Ranaut's Panga?

Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao were the chief guests for the finale and they had a gala time while enjoying the performances. This ongoing season was judged by Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya.