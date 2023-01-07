Music composer and director Vishal Bhardwaj recalled how the track Naina Thag Lenge was never planned to be part of the 2006 film Omkara and how later it became a part of it. He also added that most of the songs in the film were composed while travelling in the car. As Vishal along with Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Aasmaan Bhardwaj and Rekha Bhardwaj appeared as celebrity guests on the singing reality show to promote their film, Kuttey, they all enjoyed performances by Indian Idol 13 contestants. Indian Idol 13: Arjun Kapoor Expresses Gratitude Towards Contestants Rishi Singh, Bidipta Chakraborty for Making Him Relive Memories of ‘2 States’.

Vishal, however, was impressed by contestant Shivam Singh's performance on the song Naina Thag Lenge took him down memory lane and he shared about the shooting of the same song. Appreciating his singing style and melodious voice, he said: "I could sense your preparations for this music, you sang it with a lot of maturity. I would like to know from where you learned this song." Later, Vishal shared a memory associated with the song and revealed: "When I was listening to your performance, it took me back to memory lane when this song was prepared. It's been 15 years since Omkara was made, but it keeps bringing back a lot of memories. Whenever we used to make the songs for this film we used to make them while travelling in the car." Shehnaaz Gill on Indian Idol 13: I Ran Away From My House To Fulfill My Dreams.

He added: "This song was never in this film and was not planned. Our producer Kumar Mangat Sahab came to us and said that we need one more romantic song in this movie after O Saathi Re. I tried letting it go as the release was already created. There was a scene where a flashback of Ajay and Kareena was shown in the movie and there I thought of fitting one more song." "I requested Gulzaar sahab and he suggested to us a line which was Naina Thag lenge. Later on, we found Rahat Fate Ali Khan sahab and made him sing this song and we mixed the entire song and released it. I still don't remember how it happened and the song became what it is today. Today I felt giving tribute to Kumar ji," he concluded. Indian Idol 13 airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

