The singing reality show Indian Idol recently will be seen welcoming India’s beloved comedian and actor Kapil Sharma this week, who will bring his signature charm, humour, and love for music to the stage. ‘Indian Idol 16’: Jeetendra Pays Emotional Tribute to Late Friend Dharmendra; Badshah Breaks Down Remembering the Legendary Actor’s Legacy.

In a special appearance, the star comedian Kapil also paid a heartfelt tribute to Bollywood legend Dharmendra Ji, celebrating his iconic contributions to cinema.

Kapil Sharma Cheers Young Contestants While Sharing His Love for Music

Sharing his thoughts on the power of music and this iconic platform, Kapil Sharma said, “Music has a way of making us feel alive in a way nothing else can, and Indian Idol is the perfect place for that magic. Today, I am here not as a comedian and actor but as a fan cheering for these young talents who are chasing their dreams with so much energy and emotion.”

He added, “Every performance reminds you that this stage is where passion meets opportunity. It’s a celebration of talent, music, and of course, a little fun and masti that makes the journey so special.” Superstar singer Shreya Ghoshal, who is part of the show in the capacity of a judge, recently shared a picture of herself posing with Kapil from the sets of the show.

She captioned the post by calling Kapil the Shah Rukh Khan of comedy. She wrote, “SRK of Comedy.” Kapil reshared the post by Shreya and added heart emoticons. Kapil is meanwhile all geared up for his upcoming movie Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, which is directed by Anukalp Goswami and produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and Abbas-Mustan under Venus Worldwide Entertainment in association with Abbas Mustan Film Production.

This family entertainer hits theatres on 12th December 2025. The movie, along with Kapil Sharma stars Manjot Singh, Tridha Choudhury, Hina Waria, Parul Gulati, and Ayesha Khan in lead roles. ‘Indian Idol 16’: New Season of Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani and Badshah’s Popular Singing Show to Premiere on THIS Date With ‘Yaadon Ki Playlist’ Theme – First Promo Out!.

In supporting roles the movie stars Gashmeer Mahajani, Saurabh Goyal, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen, and Hardika Sharma.

