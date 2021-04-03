Actor Jay Bhanushali is currently seen on TV hosting Indian Idol season 12. He says that hosting shows helps his fans get to know him better. The actor says that a basic structure is given to him in the show and he has a chance to improvise with his nuances. Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij Celebrate First Diwali With Their Angel Tara, Share Perfect Family Picture That Needs to Framed Right Now.

"The best part of hosting is that we get a chance to build up our name and get a chance to be ourselves. There is a basic script which is given to us but it is up to us to make it more entertaining and more interactive for the audience," he told IANS. However, he adds that constantly coming up with something new is a challenge. Jay Bhanushali Plans an Adorable Surprise for Wifey Mahhi Vij to Mark Their 10th Wedding Anniversary (Watch Video).

"The biggest challenge would be that after so many reality shows, we have to come up with new things every time. I am quite successful in that because people love to see me and they always appreciate my anchoring (skills). So, I am happy and glad that these challenges are there and which are helping me to grow as an anchor," he says. Indian Idol season 12 airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 03, 2021 01:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).