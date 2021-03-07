Jenna Fischer, American-actress, turns 47 today. She is best known for her portrayal as Pam Beesly on the NBC sitcom The Office. Fischer was also nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2007. In The Office, she for sure has her jolly moments where she makes us laugh. Her complex character in the series will always live on in the hearts of fans. The American sitcom aired on NBC from March 24, 2005 to May 16, 2013, ended with a total of nine seasons. She was also a producer for the show's final season. Jenna Fischer Faces Wardrobe Malfunction but Nails the 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Wrapping a Towel for the Interview.

Fischer has also appeared in films like The Giant Mechanical Man (2012), which was directed by her husband Lee Kirk, Hell Pass (2011), The Promotion (2008), Blades of Glory and Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story in 2007. She also featured as Rhonda McNeil in NBC's comedy-drama series You, Me and the Apocalypse. Fischer also starred in another ABC sitcom Splitting Up Together from 2018-2019. Jenna Fischer Birthday: 5 Best The Office Moments That Made Us Fall For Pam Beesly.

On the occasion of her 47th birthday, let's hear some of Jenna Fischer's quotes and sayings as Pam Beesly on the NBC sitcom The Office:

Follow Your Dreams, Believe in Yourself and Don't Give Up...

Jenna Fischer as Pam Beesly in The Office (Photo Credits: Latestly)

God's Love is Like an Ocean...

Jenna Fischer as Pam Beesly in The Office (Photo Credits: Latestly)

I Should Be Your Boss...

Jenna Fischer as Pam Beesly in The Office (Photo Credits: Latestly)

Look Out World, And Don't Call Me Pamy...

Jenna Fischer as Pam Beesly in The Office (Photo Credits: Latestly)

Sometimes the Most Ordinary Things Could Be Made Extraordinary...

Jenna Fischer as Pam Beesly in The Office (Photo Credits: Latestly)

Play To Win...

Jenna Fischer as Pam Beesly in The Office (Photo Credits: Latestly)

Kids are Always Right...

Jenna Fischer as Pam Beesly in The Office (Photo Credits: Latestly)

Scam Alert !!

Jenna Fischer as Pam Beesly in The Office (Photo Credits: Latestly)

Life's a Beach, Find Your Wave...

Jenna Fischer as Pam Beesly in The Office (Photo Credits: Latestly)

After a Good Dinner One Can Forgive Anybody...

Jenna Fischer as Pam Beesly in The Office (Photo Credits: Latestly)

So, these were some of our favourite quotes and sayings by Jenna Fischer as Pam Beesly from The Office. We wish this immensely likeable actor Many Many Happy Returns of the Day!

