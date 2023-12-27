Actress Jennifer Winget on Wednesday shared a beautiful glimpse of the Christmas celebration at her home, with her family and friends, and said it is proof that she revels in the abundance of love. Jennifer is known for her roles in Kahin To Hoga, Dill Mill Gayye, Beyhadh and several others. The diva, who enjoys 17.2 million followers on the photo sharing application Instagram, shared a string of pictures, which shows Jennifer donning a green co-ord set. The photos have her pet dog that she is carrying in her arms, a Christmas tree and other decorations, a table full of delicacies, and her loved ones. Jennifer Winget Gives ‘Weekend Recap’ with Her Besties in Latest Insta Post (View Pics).

She captioned the post: “Blessed be this season that engages the whole world in a conspiracy of love...And yesterday was proof that I revel in its abundance!” “Thank you to everyone who made it and made 'meri' Christmas a warm and fuzzy one. Family & Friends, both, the furry and fiercely steadfast kinds, who came from far and wide, and who also came bearing gifts. I see you, I feel you, I love you... to bits,” the post read.

Jennifer Winget Instagram Story

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1)

The 38-year-old actress also shared a Reel video, wherein she can be seen dancing with her family and friends. The video was captioned: “When you want to hop on a trend, but your friends make sure you set a new trend altogether.” On the personal front, Jennifer was married to actor Karan Singh Grover and the couple separated in 2014. Meanwhile, she was last seen as Maya in Beyhadh 2. She also featured in the music video Guli Mata, sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Saad Lamjarred.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 27, 2023 04:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).