Jensen Ackles is a busy man. Now that the long-winding Supernatural has ended, the actor has moved on to many projects. One of them is a prequel to Supernatural again while he shoots to be a Soldier in The Boys' next season on Amazon Prime. In between all that, he also has his brewery - The Family Business Beer Co. If you remember, there's something Dean Winchester, Ackles' character from the fantasy horror series, says quite often, "Saving People, hunting things, the family business.' Turns out that's where the inspiration for the name of the brewery lies. The Boys Season 3: First Look Photo of Jensen Ackles As Soldier Boy Out!.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Jensen Ackles had said,"The name was a simple placeholder (since we are a family) until we could come up with something catchy, but we realized that the name made sense on a few different levels — one being a nod to Supernatural as one of the early slogans for the show was ‘Saving people. Hunting things. The family business.’ — so we shrugged our shoulders and said, ‘Guess we have a name!'” Jensen Ackles Birthday: 5 Pictures That Prove That He Is a Doting Father (View Pics).

To jog up your memory, here's a passionate Dean Winchester talking about it...

While we are glad that Supernatural is over (it got stretched a little too much), missing Dean Winchester's wisecracks is a thing that we do. All credits to the writers and of course, Jensen Ackles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2022 10:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).