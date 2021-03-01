Jensen Ackles has the warmest personality and maybe more than his acting, people love him for his kind nature. The actor kickstarted his career at the age of 4 when he started modelling and made guest appearances in different shows for a while. It was in 1997 when he bagged his first big role when he joined the cast of the NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives as Eric Brady. He even won Soap Opera Digest Award for Best Male Newcomer for the show as well. He continued to star in hit shows and is popularly known for his role in the horror-fantasy series Supernatural. Jensen Ackles Preps Up as Director to Work on the Final Season of Supernatural.

But besides being a really talented actor, Jensen is a doting father too. Jensen and Danneel welcome their first child, a daughter in May 2013. In August 2016, the couple announced that they were expecting twins, a boy and a girl who were born in December. We often see the actor post pictures with his kids and it absolutely melts our heart to see how caring he is. To celebrate his 43rd birthday, we thought of taking a look at 5 such pictures that prove Ackles is a doting father.

Check Out The Photos Below:

Daddy and Daughter's Cooking Session:

In this cute photo, we can see Jensen being busy prepping a meal with her little munchkin. It is so good to see that he is involving his daughter in preparing food and teaching her how to do it right.

Daughter And Daddy's Sunset Picture

Jensen makes sure he takes time out from work and spend quality time with his kids. This is a snap from one of those outing that this daughter-father duo took. The two look super adorable as they enjoy the waters and the beautiful sunset. Supernatural Star Jensen Ackles Stopped Doing Movies for This Reason.

Daddy and His Strong Babygirl

Jensen loves to get clicked with his kids and in this goofy pic, we see them show off their muscles. While Ackles is looking handsome, his daughter is stealing the limelight with her cuteness. The picture reflects the amazing bond the actor shares with his daughter.

Picture Perfect Family

This is the best family photo we have ever seen. The little twins appear on Jensen's Instagram quite less but these cutesy pictures balance for all the absence. The family looks absolutely lovable in this picture and it will bring a smile to your face too.

Daddy Duties

Another delightful snapped shared by Jensen was this cute picture with his twins. The actor is seen feeding his little munchkins with utmost patience and it is so good to see that he helped Danneel in taking care of the babies so effortlessly.

These pictures have us feeling all mushy. We wish to see more and more such happy pictures of the proud daddy. Meanwhile, join us in wishing Jensen Ackles a very happy 43rd birthday.

