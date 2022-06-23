Popular TV actress Shubhangi Atre has been approached for the upcoming dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. A source shares: Shubhangi Atre has been loved by audience for her comic timing as Angoori Bhabhi. She has been seen performing dance numbers a lot of times in the show which are usually seen getting viral on social media platforms. The Gone Game 2 Teaser: Arjun Mathur, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Sanjay Kapoor Return With More Mind Games in This Voot Show (Watch Video).

The makers have approached the actress and she has shown interest in being part of the show." Shubhangi made her acting debut with Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay and later featured in Kasturi, Do Hanson Ka Jodaa, Chidiya Ghar and many more. Koffee With Karan Season 7: Karan Johar Refutes Rumours of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sushmita Sen Gracing the Chat Show.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is returning to the screen after five years. Popular stars like Arshi Khan, Ada Khan and Shaheer Sheikh are rumoured to be part of the show.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2022 06:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).