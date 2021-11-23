The very popular musical sibling group - The Jonas Bros - had a special family roast affair that dropped on Netflix on November 11. Hosted by Saturday Night Live! fame Kenan Thompson, the one hour eight minute-special episode called Jonas Brothers Family Roast showed Kevin, Joe and Nick take potshots at each other, while also allowing their family and special guests to roast them on stage. Among the celebrity guests were Pete Davidson (making the best joke on the episode that would make all Game of Thrones fans snort and laugh), Dr Phil, Lilly Singh, Blake Shelton, John Legend, Jack Whitehall (also very funny) and Niall Horan. Pete Davidson Takes a Hilarious Jibe at Jonas Brothers in the New Footage From Netflix’s Family Roast!

The jokes on Jonas Brothers Family Roast ranged from howlarious to ho-hum repetitive (Kevin being the ignored one, Nick has a massive ego), but mostly repetitive. At times, it became awkward when the digs between the brothers harked back to the old wounds (the band's split before they were reunited in 2019). While the trio took the self-barbs in nice spirits, we can't help but feel if there is still some burning embers there. Or maybe we are thinking way too much, and this is all a show! And yep, we loved the opening segment that referenced Fight Club and Thor!

Since it is a family affair, even the wives got to roast their hubbies, so we had Danielle Jonas (Kevin's wife), Sophie Turner (Joe's wife) and of course, Priyanka Chopra (Nick's wife) making quite some scandalous but funny statements. Danielle, doing the jokes through Kenan, having lost her voice, while Sophie brough some trademark British humour in taking digs at her husband's roving eye before they went steady.

Coming to Priyanka, who is in news now for having dropped the Jonas surname from her Insta handles and raising 'divorce' rumours. she gets to make a joke on using that surname! But beyond that, she had made some nice burns on Nick Jonas and the other two siblings. Priyanka Chopra Removes Jonas From Her Name, Sparks Rumours of Divorce From Nick Jonas Among Fans.

Here are nine such burns using which Queen PeeCee slayed the Bros in style!

The Other Jonas Bros!

"I am honored and so thrilled actually, and tickled to roast my husband, Nick Jonas. And his brothers, whose names I can't remember!"

On Jonas Bros' Popularity in India

"I am from India, a country that is rich in culture, in music, in entertainment, so clearly Jonas Brothers didn't make it over there!"

On The Benefits of that Age Gap!

"Nick and I have a 10 year age gap. We teach each other things. He showed me how to use TikTok, for example and I showed him what a successful acting career looks like."

On Who is the Most Popular Jonas on Insta

"All of them combined still have less followers than me. So I guess the most popular 'Jonas' is @priyankachopra on Instagram."

On Nick Jonas' Narcissism

"We are both totally, completely and wholly obsessed with, and I mean obsessed, ... Nick Jonas. We love Nick Jonas, both of us!"

On What Would Make Priyanka Leave Nick

"I don't want to be married to anyone else, I am serious. Unless of course, Chris Hemsworth suddenly became single. Might change things"

On Whether Their Marriage is a Publicity Stunt

"Since we got married, people questioned our marriage, right? 'Oh, it's a publicity stunt.' How could it be? I didn't even know how famous Nick was. All I knew he was Kevin Jonas' baby brother!"

On Giving Nick and Their Fans an Unexpected 'Good News'!

"Nick and I are expecting to... get drunk tonight and sleep in tomorrow. (to Nick) Your face was really funny when I said that."

On Making Another Age-Gap Joke

"I don't want to babysit, I mean, marry anyone else."

So while we are still not sure if Priyanka and Nick are heading for splitsville, they displayed none of that, and plenty of love and laughter on that stage. And we loved it when Priyanka laughed very hard when Kenan called her husband, Nick 'Big D*ck' Jonas!

PS: While we are on the special, someone please clarify for us Lilly Singh's this joke for Nick Jonas - "Nick can't even grow a beard. That's why he married one!" Care to offer your thoughts in the comments section below.

