Jordon Peele's Twilight Zone Season 2 Is Returning With a Star-Studded Cast

Jordon Peel is returning with the second season of horror show "The Twilight Zone" with a star-studded cast that includes Morena Baccarin, Billy Porter and Tony Hale. In the newly released photos, the staggering list of guest stars also features Jenna Elfman, Sky Ferreira, Topher Grace, Gillian Jacobs, David Krumholtz, Thomas Lennon, Joel McHale, Christopher Meloni, Gretchen Mol, Jurnee Smollett, Jimmi Simpson, and Damon Wayans Jr.

The 10-episode long series will further explore the nature of humanity and society through the lens of speculative science-fiction and horror.

Peele, who has directed horror classics such as “Get Out” and “Us”, was a natural fit for the revival of “The Twilight Zone”, Rod Serling created 1959 television anthology series of the same name.