Actress Wamiqa Gabbi, who is receiving a lot of appreciation for her work in the recently released streaming series Jubilee, feels that there was a certain kind of innocence in the Golden era of the Indian Cinema which seems to be lost in current times. Jubilee Review: Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aparshakti Khurana and Aditi Rao Hydari's Series Is Enriching In Its Presentation and Execution! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Jubilee, which also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Aditi Rao Hydari, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu, and Ram Kapoor, is set against the backdrop of the golden age of Indian Cinema and explores the evolution of Hindi Cinema.

Wamiqa, who is plays the role of a yesteryear actress, said, "There's a splendid innocence about the golden age of cinema and its actors, which is lost today and it needs to be touched upon. Even if things were not perfect, it was all part of learning". Jubilee: Prosenjit Chatterjee Reveals Why He Said Yes to Vikramaditya Motwane’s Web Series.

She further mentioned, "Being an actor or showbiz during that time was a profession without any frills attached to it. I am glad I was able to live that time through Jubilee. The series, helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane of Lootera fame, is currently streaming on Prime Video.

