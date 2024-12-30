Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining the audience for over a decade now. More than the episodes, it is the hilarious moments from the show that have become a pop culture meme trend. No matter what the occasion is, the show’s character, Jethalal, has hilarious reactions that fit every occasion and the desi mood. With New Year 2025 just around the corner, a good laugh can prepare us for another year. And Jethalal’s energy and the relatable memes are all we need to gear up for 2025. These funny Jethalal memes, TMKOC jokes, hilarious Daya Ben meme templates, viral Instagram reels, videos and posts accurately capture the essence of New Year—chaotic, relatable and downright humorous. New Year Calendar Takes Over the Internet With Funny Memes and Jokes As Netizens Dread the Possible Indication.

The opinion of the show varies among the audience. But what unites everyone is the humour and funny dialogues that in some way perfectly fit the internet’s meme culture. Like every special occasion, days leading up to New Year’s 2025 day, videos have taken over Instagram and X’s (formerly Twitter) timelines. Netizens can’t stop but relate to Jethalal’s mood as we gear up for another year while bidding farewell to 2024. These funny New Year 2025 memes, Jethalal jokes, TMKOC viral videos, Instagram reels and posts encapsulate those awkward, witty and altogether human moments we all share. They remind us that it is okay to laugh at the irony of situations and welcome New Year with a smile. Start 2025 Right: Travel to These 6 Stunning Indian Locations in the New Year.

New Year Mood!

Hahahaha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Design Your India (@designyourindia)

Relatable Much?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by luvtodoeditss💓 (@they_luveditss)

It's Almost 2025!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anurag (@its_anurag_.28)

Please God!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Extreme Editz (@extreme01m)

ROFL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swapnil Nandy Joy (@swapniljoy)

That's What Matters!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Escapes By Touristica (@touristica__)

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mashable India | A Fork Media Group Co. (@mashable.india)

The end of the year and the start of another year are always a mix of emotions. With hope, nostalgia, and a touch of regret, these funny Jethalal meme templates, Daya Ben’s reactions, TMKOC jokes, and New Year viral posts provide the lighthearted escape we all deserve.

