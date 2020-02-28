Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 February 28, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Anurag Finds out That Mr Bajaj Has Donated Blood to Save Prerna’s Life

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 written update (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In yesterday’s episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Anurag desperately tries to get the match for his daughter’s blood group. Sonalika plans to kill Prerna’s baby. In tonight’s episode we see Anurag (Parth Samthaan) recalls how he was not able to bring the blood in time but wonders who brought it. Anurag asks the nurse who gave blood to her daughter, the nurse tells Anurag that his daughter is lucky as one guy had come on time and gave his blood and saved the baby. The nurse tells him he might be one of his family members as he knew all of them. Anurag asks the nurse does she have any information about the person who donated the blood, the nurse takes him to show the signature of the person who donated. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 February 25, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Anurag Finds Out Sonalika’s Truth After He and Prerna Become Parents of a Baby Girl.

Nivedita overhears the talk and informs Mohini about it. Meanwhile one of the nurses tells Anurag that the person who had come was in a hurry and looked mysterious and tells about a dialogue which he said. Anurag recalls that Mr Bajaj used to say those words. The nurse brings the register and shows the signature of the person who donated the blood. Anurag clicks the photo of the signature and leaves.

Moloy and Veena come with the baby to meet Prerna (Erica Fernandes). Veena tells that the doctor had told Prerna that she can be discharged. Shivani packs Prerna’s belongings. Meanwhile, Anurag reaches Basu's house and goes into his room to checks the files to find Bajaj’s signature. Anurag is shocked to see that the sign is of Mr Bajaj. Anurag thinks is he is the father of Prerna’s daughter. Sonalika sees Anurag in tension and feels happy as now everything is going according to her plan.

Mohini on the other side gets furious and tells Nivedita that this baby is not of Anurag as their blood group does not match. Nivedita tries to calm her down. Mohini tells she is not able to make Moloy understand this as he is adamant. Just then Moloy comes with Prerna and the newborn baby. Moloy tells Mohini to welcome Prerna and the baby. Anurag also comes and invites Prerna and the baby. Mohini does the aarti and welcomes the baby. Anurag tells Prerna to come to their room so that she can rest. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 February 24, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Viraj Shoots Prerna Despite Her Agreeing to the Marriage and Leaves Anurag Shocked.

Prerna makes the baby sleep in the bed. Anurag goes to get water for Prerna. Mohini comes in the room and confronts Prerna as to why always she wants Anurag to understand her and why not she understands him once. Mohini tells Prerna to be honest and tell whose baby is this. Is it Rishab Bajaj’s baby? Mohini tells Prerna that this baby is not Anurag as the baby’s blood group is different from Anurag’s. Prerna gets angry and tells Mohini that this is Anurag’s child. Mohini tells Prerna not to lie and reveal the truth. Prerna gets infuriated and tells Mohini that she was never close to Bajaj and this is Anurag’s baby. Mohini tells Prerna to stop lying and tell the truth. Just then Anurag comes and tells so what if it is Bajaj’s daughter. Anurag tells Mohini it does not matter if she is Bajaj’s daughter but he loves her like his own. Prerna is shocked to hear this from Anurag’s mouth. Prerna asks Anurag how can he think like that as she told everything that happened between her and Bajaj. Anurag tries to tell Prerna that he does not mean that. Prerna gets disturbed and tells she does not want to stay in this house and picks up the baby to leave the house. Anurag tries to stop Prerna but she does not listen and leaves.

In the precap, Anurag goes to meet Prerna and apologies to her and tells her that they will get married again.