Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 February 25, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Anurag Finds Out Sonalika’s Truth After He and Prerna Become Parents of a Baby Girl

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Still (Photo Credits: Twitter)

In yesterday’s episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Prerna agrees to marry Viraj on the condition that he should release Anurag. Anurag gets conscious and fights with Viraj. Prerna comes between Anurag and Viraj and gets hurt. Anurag panics and rushes her to the hospital. In tonight’s episode, we see Anurag (Parth Samthaan) comes in the ward to meet Prerna (Erica Fernandes) and the baby. Anurag holds the baby and feels a gush of happiness running in his mind. Anurag reminisces everything from his past. He feels attached to the baby when he holds the baby’s hand (jab sey padey tere kadam track plays in the background). Anurag bends down and kisses Prerna’s forehead. Prerna gets up and is happy to see Anurag with her. Anurag tells Prerna that they have become the proud parents of a baby girl. Anurag tells Prerna that he regained his memory. Prerna is happy to know that Anurag is back with her. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 February 24, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Viraj Shoots Prerna Despite Her Agreeing to the Marriage and Leaves Anurag Shocked.

Sonalika (Aamna Sharif) on the other side gets stunned when she sees all her goons lying unconscious on the ground. Sonalika tries calling Viraj but finds him lying in the pool of blood. Meanwhile, Mohini calls Sonalika and tells her to come in the hospital as Anurag had called and informed that some tragedy has happened. Sonalika tells Mohini that she will reach soon at the hospital.

In the hospital, Anurag and Prerna enjoy their happy moments. Moloy and all come to the hospital. Sonalika also reaches the hospital. When Anupam enquires in the reception about Anurag she guides them to go to the maternity room. The nurse tells them that Prerna has delivered a baby girl and Anurag is with her. Mohini and all are shocked to hear this news. Moloy is happy and rushes to meet Prerna and Anurag.

Moloy comes in the ward and is happy to see the baby in Anurag’s hands. Moloy holds the baby and plays with it. Mohini is also happy seeing the newborn but hides her feelings. Anurag tells everyone that he regained his memory. Moloy is happy to know it and hugs him tight. Mohini gets emotional and hugs Anurag. Just then the nurse comes and tells she has to take the baby as she is a little weak now.

Anurag tells Prerna that he will inform Veena also about the good news. Anurag calls Veena and tells them that Prerna has delivered a baby girl and they have become proud parents. Sonalika overhears him and gets disturbed. Veena and all are happy to hear the news and tell Anurag that they are coming to meet Prerna. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 February 20, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Viraj Challenges Anurag to Stop his Marriage With Prerna After he Finds Support from Sonalika.

Prerna thanks Moloy for always supporting her and being on her side. Moloy tells he will always support her in the future also. Moloy tells Prerna now he wants her to come in his house like a daughter-in-law with his grandchild. Sonalika gets furious seeing all giving attention to Prerna and ignoring her. Anurag goes to the incubator room to see his daughter. Sonalika follows him and watches Anurag from outside the room and gets infuriated. Sonalika thinks she has to shut Prerna’s mouth so that she cannot reveal her true identity to Anurag and all.

Prerna gets emotional and tells Anurag that it is her fault that she risked her life as she wanted to save his life. Prerna unfolds everything about Sonalika to Anurag. Anurag is shocked to know that Sonalika is actually Komolika who came back in their life to take revenge from them.

In the precap, Anurag slaps Sonalika and tells all the Basu’s about her real identity.