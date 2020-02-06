Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 February 6, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Anurag Puts a Ring on Prerna’s Finger and Enrages Sonalika Further When he Gets a Gift for Her

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 written update (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In yesterday’s episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Veena and Mohini get into a heated argument when the latter searches for Anurag. Anurag sees Jagga and tells Viraj to catch him. Viraj beats Jagga and gets furious and asks why he was not able to kill Prerna. Sonalika comes and consoles Viraj. In tonight’s episode, we see Viraj comes to the Sharma house and tells Veena that his mother has sent a dress for Prerna to wear in their engagement. Viraj tells Veena that he is feeling guilty that he was not able to catch the goon but promises that in future he will never let anyone harm Prerna. Prerna (Erica Fernandes) gets disturbed hearing his words. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 February 5, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Viraj Beats up Jagga for Not Killing Prerna, While Sonalika Calms him Down.

Later, Prerna gets emotional seeing the ring which Anurag (Parth Samthaan) has put on her finger. Just then Anurag comes in the room. Prerna is happy to see him and thinks he came to stop her from getting married to Viraj. Anurag tells that he came as she must be tense as the ring is still in her finger as she is getting engaged the next day. Anurag tells Prerna that he brought a solution by which the ring will come out smoothly. Anurag puts the solution and tries to take the ring out of Prerna’s finger, Prerna stares at Anurag. Anurag is unable to take it out and tells Prerna that he will take it out as he does not want her to be under any pressure during her engagement. Prerna tells Anurag that she does not have any problem with this ring, Anurag says he also does not have any problem.

Next day, Sonalika’s (Aamna Sharif) sleep is disturbed when she hears some chaos in the house. Sonalika gets up and sees Anurag busy in some work and wonders what he is up to. Meanwhile, in the Sharma house, the guests start coming for the engagement function. Shivani comes and tells Prerna that Dadi has come. Prerna asks has Anurag came. Shivani tells her he will also come soon.

Anurag comes to the Sharma house, he brings a lot of gifts and a dress for Prerna to be worn in her engagement. Veena tells Anurag to take the dress himself and gift it to Prerna. Shivani tells Anurag that Prerna is waiting for him upstairs. Anurag comes to Prerna’s room and asks how she knew that he is going to come. Prerna tells her heart told that he is going to come. Anurag gives the dress to Prerna which he brought for her. Suddenly Sonalika comes into the room and asks Anurag why he came alone leaving her in the house. Anurag says as she was sleeping he did not want to disturb her. Anurag leaves saying he has some work.

Sonalika tells Prerna that this is reality as Anurag left the room as he felt guilty when she came into the room as she is his wife. Sonalika sees the ring in Prerna’s finger and asks who gave it to her. Prerna tells Anurag gave her the ring and also brought a new dress for her. Sonalika gets furious. Prerna tells Sonalika that Anurag never loved Sonalika or Komolika but only loved her. Prerna tells that Anurag is only hers’s and she will do anything to bring him back in his life.

In the precap, Anurag gives his car keys to Veena so that they can come comfortable at the venue. Viraj tells Sonalika that when he marries Prerna her revenge will be completed.