Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 February 7, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: While Anurag Starts Remembering His Past, Sonalika Plans Prerna’s Murder

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Written Updates (Photo Credits: Twitter)

In yesterday’s episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Anurag tries to remove the ring from Prerna’s hand but is not able to. Anurag arrives at Prerna’s house and gifts her a dress. Prerna is happy as Anurag cares for him so much. Sonalika gets infuriated when she comes to know that Anurag has given a ring to Prerna. In tonight’s episode Prerna (Erica Fernandes) tells Sonalika (Aamna Sharif) that Anurag (Parth Samthaan) is only hers’s and she will go to any extent to get him back. Prerna tells Sonalika that Anurag will himself break her marriage with Viraj as she has full faith in her love. Sonalika gets furious and leaves from there. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 February 6, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Anurag Puts a Ring on Prerna’s Finger and Enrages Sonalika Further When he Gets a Gift for Her.

Meanwhile, Veena tells Mahesh that he will come with her and Prerna to the venue and rest will come on the bus which Shekar is bringing. Anurag comes and tells Veena that Prerna and she should come in his car and he will send the driver to pick them up. Anurag says as Prerna is pregnant we should see the safety first. Sonalika overhears them and gets infuriated. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 February 5, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Viraj Beats up Jagga for Not Killing Prerna, While Sonalika Calms him Down.

Sonalika calls Viraj and chides him as he cannot even do one thing properly. Viraj tells her to calm down and not shout at him as he is not her brother. Viraj tells Sonalika that he knows that Prerna cannot love anyone to accept Anurag so he is trying to impress her mother. Viraj tells because of Veena he is able to marry Prerna and very soon when he gets married to Prerna Sonalika’s revenge will be completed. Sonalika gets furious and tells that he should cancel everything as she is going to kill Prerna soon.

Anurag comes to meet Prerna and tells her that Sonalika went away angrily and asks if she said anything to her. Prerna says she does not know anything about it. While walking Prerna’s foot gets entangled in the mat and when she is about to fall Anurag holds her. Anurag gets vivid flashbacks about the past and stares at Prerna. Anurag feels dizzy and sits down on the bed as he is not feeling well. The medicine falls from Anurag’s pocket and falls down and goes under the bed. Prerna asks Anurag if he is fine.

Sonalika tells the mechanic to fail the break of the car in which Prerna is going to leave for the venue. Ronit tells the mechanic to do the work fast before anyone catches them. Prerna asks Anurag what he saw. Anurag tells that he saw her and that she was going to marry a wrong person and he was stopping her from getting married to him. Anurag tells Prerna that earlier he was against her marriage and now he himself brought a proposal for her. Prerna sees the medicine and asks what is it. Anurag says it is his medicine and that he takes it every day. Anurag tells he feels that after eating the medicine also he forgets things. Anurag tells he had told Sonalika that this medicine is not working but she got angry and told him to eat it. Prerna gets suspicious. Prerna tells Anurag that he should not tell Sonalika that he told about the medicine to her.

Veena comes and tells Prerna to get ready as they have to reach the venue on time. Anurag tells her he will leave. Prerna feels emotional seeing him go (mein biba tenuy yaad kara track plays in the background). Meanwhile, the mechanic cuts the oil pipe from down and tells Sonalika that his work is done. Sonalika wipes the fingerprint which is on the car so that no one doubts. Sonalika sees Anurag and hides behind the bushes.

In the precap, Veena searches for the sandals, Prerna tells her she will get and goes in the car. Shekar overhears a guy telling that he failed the break of a car of a girl who is going to be engaged today. Shekar gets tensed.