Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Gaurav Chopra Approached To Replace Karan Singh Grover As Rishab Bajaj In The Show Post Lockdown?

TV Team Latestly| Jun 17, 2020 06:46 PM IST
A+
A-
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Gaurav Chopra Approached To Replace Karan Singh Grover As Rishab Bajaj In The Show Post Lockdown?
Gaurav Chopra, Karan Singh Grover (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Only a few days back, it was being reported that Karan Singh Grover was not keen to return to the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 (or any other project) given the COVID-19 pandemic that is still not under control. While the Maharashtra Government has given permission for television and film shoots to begin their respective projects and actors are excited, Karan is not on board with the idea. We had reported a few days back about how Parth Samthaan who has been travelling to Hyderabad and Bangalore after domestic flights had resumed, had been asked to return to Mumbai and quarantine himself. And health concerns had prompted KSG to not return to Kasautii... Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Parth Samthaan To Return To Mumbai To Self-Quarantine And Start Shooting, Karan Singh Grover Might Not Return To The Show (Deets Inside).

It was previously reported that the makers were trying their makers were trying to talk and convince Karan but looks like that plan has failed. As per latest reports coming in, makers have started looking for a replacement. And their search has left them on actor Gaurav Chopra's doorstep if a Spotboye report is to be believed. Last seen in Sanjivani 2, Gaurav is being considered to play the ruthless but (now) changed Mr Bajaj. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's Erica Fernandes Apprehensive Of Returning To Shoot And All Her Reasons Are Extremely Valid.

When Gaurav was reached by the portal, he told them, "I can't comment right now as things are still under discussion. Let things come from Balaji Telefilms. Then, me giving out a statement will make sense."

Well, we await the good news soon. Karan Singh Grover, on the other hand, was loved as Rishab Bajaj and his pairing with Erica Fernandes was also appreciated a lot. Karan had first quit Kasautii back in October as he was not happy with how his track was shaping up. He was brought back on the show amid fanfare in January before Kasautii took a 7-year leap. Bit looks like this will b Karan's adieu to the show.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 06:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Gaurav Chopra Gaurav Chopra as Mr Bajaj Gaurav Chopra as Rishab Bajaj Gaurav Chopra in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Gaurav Chopra to Replace Karan Singh Grover Karan Singh Grover Exits Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 KAran Singh grover kasautii zindagii kay 2 Karan Singh Grover Quits Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2
You might also like
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Parth Samthaan To Return To Mumbai To Self-Quarantine And Start Shooting, Karan Singh Grover Might Not Return To The Show (Deets Inside)
TV

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Parth Samthaan To Return To Mumbai To Self-Quarantine And Start Shooting, Karan Singh Grover Might Not Return To The Show (Deets Inside)
Ekta Kapoor's Shows Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Kumkum Bhagya, Naagin To Star Shooting From June 26? (Deets Inside)
TV

Ekta Kapoor's Shows Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Kumkum Bhagya, Naagin To Star Shooting From June 26? (Deets Inside)
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's Erica Fernandes Apprehensive Of Returning To Shoot And All Her Reasons Are Extremely Valid
TV

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's Erica Fernandes Apprehensive Of Returning To Shoot And All Her Reasons Are Extremely Valid
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Fame Parth Samthaan Gets Drenched And Enjoys The Arrival Of Monsoon In Hyderabad (Watch Video)
TV

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Fame Parth Samthaan Gets Drenched And Enjoys The Arrival Of Monsoon In Hyderabad (Watch Video)
Birthday Girl Erica Fernandes Workout Routine: Here’s How Prerna of Kasautii Zindagii Kay Reboot Gives Major Fitness Goals (Watch Videos)
Health & Wellness

Birthday Girl Erica Fernandes Workout Routine: Here’s How Prerna of Kasautii Zindagii Kay Reboot Gives Major Fitness Goals (Watch Videos)
Erica Fernandes Finally Addresses Her Link-Up Rumours With Parth Samthaan, Says ‘It Affects Our Personal Lives’ (Read Details)
TV

Erica Fernandes Finally Addresses Her Link-Up Rumours With Parth Samthaan, Says ‘It Affects Our Personal Lives’ (Read Details)
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Post Lockdown, Makers to Introduce Rishab Bajaj's Son (Deets Inside)
TV

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Post Lockdown, Makers to Introduce Rishab Bajaj's Son (Deets Inside)
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Actress Pooja Banerjee Recalls Her Nach Baliye 9 Fall, Reveals That She Has Lost Almost 50% of Her Right Hand Movement (Watch Video)
TV

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Actress Pooja Banerjee Recalls Her Nach Baliye 9 Fall, Reveals That She Has Lost Almost 50% of Her Right Hand Movement (Watch Video)
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement