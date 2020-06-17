Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Gaurav Chopra Approached To Replace Karan Singh Grover As Rishab Bajaj In The Show Post Lockdown?

Only a few days back, it was being reported that Karan Singh Grover was not keen to return to the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 (or any other project) given the COVID-19 pandemic that is still not under control. While the Maharashtra Government has given permission for television and film shoots to begin their respective projects and actors are excited, Karan is not on board with the idea. We had reported a few days back about how Parth Samthaan who has been travelling to Hyderabad and Bangalore after domestic flights had resumed, had been asked to return to Mumbai and quarantine himself. And health concerns had prompted KSG to not return to Kasautii... Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Parth Samthaan To Return To Mumbai To Self-Quarantine And Start Shooting, Karan Singh Grover Might Not Return To The Show (Deets Inside).

It was previously reported that the makers were trying their makers were trying to talk and convince Karan but looks like that plan has failed. As per latest reports coming in, makers have started looking for a replacement. And their search has left them on actor Gaurav Chopra's doorstep if a Spotboye report is to be believed. Last seen in Sanjivani 2, Gaurav is being considered to play the ruthless but (now) changed Mr Bajaj. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's Erica Fernandes Apprehensive Of Returning To Shoot And All Her Reasons Are Extremely Valid.

When Gaurav was reached by the portal, he told them, "I can't comment right now as things are still under discussion. Let things come from Balaji Telefilms. Then, me giving out a statement will make sense."

Well, we await the good news soon. Karan Singh Grover, on the other hand, was loved as Rishab Bajaj and his pairing with Erica Fernandes was also appreciated a lot. Karan had first quit Kasautii back in October as he was not happy with how his track was shaping up. He was brought back on the show amid fanfare in January before Kasautii took a 7-year leap. Bit looks like this will b Karan's adieu to the show.

