Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 New Promo: Anurag Kills His Beloved Prerna, Heartlessly Pushes Her Off A Terrace (Watch Video)

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 New Promo Stills (Photo Credits: YouTube)

The latest promo for the Erica Fernandes - Parth Samthaan starrer Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 will come as a huge shocker for all AnuPre fans and they will not like it one bit. For those who have not been paying much attention, last week, the makers released two promos where one saw a pyre with Prerna's photo on the background hinting at her impending demise and another one where we see blood oozing out of Anurag's palm. The makers then dropped the final promo where we saw the dreaded moment where Anurag, for reasons best known to him pushes Prerna off the terrace. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 February 28, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Anurag Finds out That Mr Bajaj Has Donated Blood to Save Prerna’s Life.

The current track of the show is focusing on Komolika's pardafaash and also how Anurag realises that it was Mr Bajaj (previously Karan Singh Grover) who donated blood to his baby girl and wonders if the baby is his. However, if you are jumping to conclusions that Anurag has killed Prerna in spite over the baby being Mr Bajaj's offspring, then you are wrong as we saw in the last episode that Anurag makes it clear to Mohini that he does not care if the baby is Bajaj's.

In the promo, we see Anurag question Prerna if she loves him so much that she may even sacrifice her life for him. To this, a clueless Prerna replies in the affirmative, only proving her undying love for Anurag, Sadly, it does not end well for Prerna as Anurag pushes her off the terrace and she falls off, while Anurag walks away like nothing has happened. Yea, what the hell!! Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 February 25, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Anurag Finds Out Sonalika’s Truth After He and Prerna Become Parents of a Baby Girl

In fact, the promo has an accompanying tagline that reads 'AnuNePreKoKyonMaara'. Well, as mysterious as it sounds, we feel that being the eternal lovers that Anurag and Prerna are, they might be setting a trap to see who is after them to destroy their life. What are your assumptions?