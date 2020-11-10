Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 becomes an even more interesting show to watch because of the anecdotes that Amitabh Bachchan keeps sharing from time to time. From talking about his favourite sport to talking about his opinion on things like plastic surgery, Big B sure knows how to keep his fans hooked. Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan Announces Return with a Powerful Poem 'Wapas Aana Padta Hai'.

During the last episode that aired yesterday, Big B talked about his struggle days and revealed how he used to work as a coal miner before making it big in life. When contestant, Ravi Kant opened up about working in a coal mine, Amitabh was quick enough to respond to him with this anecdote. He talked about how the safety of coal mine workers was not a major concern back when he used to work there but is happy that things are now improving.

No many know but it is said that Amitabh Bachchan used to work in a coal mine in Kolkata. This was the first job that he took up in 1962 and worked for approximately 7-8 years. He then made his debut into the Hindi film industry in the year 1969 with Saat Hindustani. Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: The Correct Answer to Rs 25 Lakh Question that Sonu Kumar Gupta Couldn't Answer.

Apart from this, Amitabh Bachchan's film Jhund has now landed itself in legal trouble. A petition has been filed against Amazon Prime and the makers of Jhund by a Hyderabad-based filmmaker Nandi Chinni Kumar. The filmmaker alleges that the makers' decision to release the film over OTT platforms is in contempt of the orders issued earlier by the Telangana High Court.

The filmmaker had earlier accused the makers of Jhund of alleged copyright violation. Post a hearing of the case, the city court had instructed the makers of the film to file a counter on November 9.

Jhund is directed by Nagraj Manjule and is based on the life story of Vijay Barse.

