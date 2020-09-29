Kaun Banega Crorepati is back with its new season and viewers are excited to see Amitabh Bachchan back in action. Tonight was the show's second big episode and we had Sonu Kumar Gupta sitting in the hot seat. The man who came in from Uttar Pradesh managed to take home a hefty cheque of Rs 12, 50,000. He attempted to answer the question for Rs 25,00,000 but couldn't guess its answer. Well, honestly, it was a tough one. Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 Episode 1 Review: Amitabh Bachchan’s Quiz Show Is Off to a Great Start in The New Normal.

The question for Rs 25,00,000 was, 'In which stated did a politician named P Subhash Chandra Bose become the Deputy Chief Minister in 2019'? The correct answer was Andhra Pradesh. Sonu Kumar Gupta who had lost all his lifelines couldn't risk taking a wild guess in this case and decided to take home the winning amount Rs 12, 50,000. We are glad for his decision and he played really well. Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan's and His Quiz Show Receive Warm Welcome from Twitterati.

KBC 12's first contestant was Aarti Jagtap who won a sum of Rs 6,40,000 before she decided to quit the game. Sonu was the second contestant of the season and he was later followed by Kulshreshtha. His game will be continued in tomorrow's episode.

