With tonight's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, we have the first crorepati of the season. Nazia Nasim was on the hot seat with Amitabh Bachchan. The nation waited with bated breath as she was posed with the final question for Rs 7 crore. "Where in Singapore did Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose make the first proclamation of Azad Hind Government? A] Cathay Cinema Hall B] Fort Canning Park C] National University of Singapore D] National Gallery Singapore" But Nazia, not knowing the answer, decided to quit the show. Thankfully, she had already crossed the Rs 1 crore threshold. In an interview with The Indian Express, she expressed her gratitude. Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Find Out the Questions That Made Nazia Nasim Become the First Crorepati of the Season in Amitabh Bachchan’s Quiz Show!

Nazia stated that she did feel special about being the first crorepati of the season. "However, I would have been equally happy if any other woman had done it. I am a big propagator of women’s rights, and feel happy when women thrive," she said. "I hope I manage to give confidence to girls in smaller cities after this. Not many get that exposure, and the right to make a choice. I am thankful that I had parents who gave me wings to fly. I just hope that the same works out for every young girl."

Nazia was not sure she would go this far. "I think there was some kind of divine energy, and I could feel that from the start," she expressed. Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan Remembers His Days as a Coal Mine Worker Before Entering Bollywood.

She added, "After I crossed a particular threshold, I could see my dream turning into a reality. I was on the edge of my seat, and so were my mother and husband, who were present on the set. When Mr Bachchan, in his inimitable style, announced ‘ek crore,’ I got really emotional. I was literally crying then. It was gracious of him to stand up and applaud me." Congratulations Nazia.

