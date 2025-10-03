Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 is one of the most loved quiz shows on Indian television. The latest season of the KBC, which premiered on August 14, recently witnessed carryover contestant Rohit Kumar on the hot seat. He successfully answered a few questions and won INR 7.5 lakh. However, he couldn't answer the INR 12.5 lakh question. Deciding not to risk his earnings, he quit the show with INR 7.5 lakh. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Contestant Struggles With Tricky Ramayana Question – Could You Get the Answer Right?.

Next came a young contestant named Vijay, who took over the hot seat. However, the moment he met Big B, his nerves kicked in. Vijay stumbled even on the easier questions. In fact, he ended up using all his lifelines just to clear the pehla padaav. His journey soon came to an end, and he walked away with only INR 25,000. Before sending him off, Big B cheered him up, reminding him that this was just a small phase and he had his whole life ahead to achieve big things in the outside world.

Mumbai’s Pooja Shah Impresses Big B and Audiences With Her Knowledge

After Vijay’s dramatic exit, the spotlight shifted to Pooja Shah, a home tutor from Mumbai who teaches coding and maths to students online. Her journey is nothing short of inspiring. The recorded videos revealed that she is a single mother raising a young son who has cerebral palsy and also suffers from epilepsy. Her story moved almost everyone to tears. Sharing her struggles, Pooja explained how difficult it has become to take her son for regular check-ups since they live on the fourth floor of a building with no lift.

However, Big B assured her that he would help her find a good hospital where her son could receive proper treatment, while also ensuring that the expenses wouldn’t be too high.

Pooja Shah Walks Away With INR 12.5 Lakh

After clearing some tough questions, Pooja Shah reached the INR 25 lakh question. Big B read the question - Which sea formed around 10,000 years ago, is considered the youngest sea on Earth?

The options provided were:

A. Mediterranean Sea

B. Coral Sea

C. Baltic Sea

D. Andaman Sea

(Photo Credit: Sony LIV)

When faced with the tough question, Pooja used her last lifeline, Sanket Suchak. Unfortunately, even with the hint, she couldn’t arrive at the right answer. Since INR 12.5 lakh was a significant amount, she chose to play safe and quit the show, walking away with her winnings. What left everyone sad was that when Big B asked her to make a guess after quitting, she chose Baltic Sea, which turned out to be the correct answer. Hard luck! Still, we hope that her prize money helps Pooja and her family find better solutions to their challenges and provide her son with the best possible medical care.

Watch the Promo of ‘KBC17’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Watch ‘KBC17’

Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 airs Monday to Friday on Sony Entertainment Television at 9 pm. Viewers can also stream the quiz show anytime on the Sony LIV app.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 03, 2025 11:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).