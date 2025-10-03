The popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, continues to keep viewers hooked with high-stakes questions and exciting moments. In the latest episode, contestant Shraddha faced a particularly challenging question worth INR 7.5 lakh, leaving her momentarily confused. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Maharashtra Farmer Kailas Rambhau Kuntewad Attempts INR 1 Crore Question – Here’s What Happened Next!

Contestant Stumped by Ramayana Question

The question was: According to the Valmiki Ramayana, whom did Lord Rama send as a messenger to remind Sugreeva of his promise to search for Sita? The options were A) Hanuman B) Lakshmana C) Angada D) Bharata. Shraddha, who had been confidently progressing in the game, decided to use a lifeline. The hint suggested that the person had accompanied Lord Rama during his exile, leading her to choose B) Lakshmana.

Watch the Promo of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Shraddha Wins INR 7.5 Lakh

Her answer was correct and she won INR 7.5 lakh. Shraddha later reached the INR 25 lakh question but chose to quit, taking home INR 12.5 lakh. According to the Ramayana, Sugreeva had forgotten his promise to Lord Rama after becoming king, and Lakshmana personally reminded him to honour his word and prepare an army to search for Sita. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Contestant Babita Bhati Fails To Answer This INR 25 Lakh Question on Moroccan Explorer Ibn Battuta – Can You?

Watch ‘KBC 17’

Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 airs Monday to Friday on Sony Entertainment Television. Viewers can also stream the show 24x7 on the Sony LIV app.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 03, 2025 12:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).