Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, hosted by Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, continues to keep viewers hooked with its mix of knowledge, emotion, and suspense. The quiz show, which airs on Sony Entertainment Television, recently featured powerline technician Sonu Singh from Pabra, Haryana, who impressed audiences with his calm confidence and quick thinking.

Sonu Singh Faces Tough INR 25 Lakh Question

Sonu played skillfully and managed to win INR 12.5 lakh before reaching the crucial question for INR 25 lakh. The question was: Which of these inventors was one of the founding members of the National Geographic Society and served as its President? The options were: A) Thomas Alva Edison, B) Alexander Graham Bell, C) Guglielmo Marconi D) Nikola Tesla.

Sonu Singh Loses INR 25 Lakh

Unsure of the answer, Sonu used the audience poll lifeline, and the majority voted for option C) Guglielmo Marconi. Trusting the audience, he locked that answer, but unfortunately, it turned out to be incorrect. The correct answer was B) Alexander Graham Bell. As his prize money dropped to INR 5 lakh, Amitabh Bachchan encouraged Sonu, praising his positive attitude and reminding him, "Galat jawab bhi seekhne ka tareeka hai." Big B also wished him success for the future as the episode ended on an emotional yet inspiring note.

Watch 'KBC 17' Promo:

Watch ‘KBC 17’

KBC 17 airs Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and is also available for streaming on Sony LIV.

