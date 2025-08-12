Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 made a grand return on August 11, airing on Sony Entertainment Television and streaming on SonyLIV. The iconic quiz show, which first went on air on July 3, 2000, is celebrating an incredible 25 years of entertaining and inspiring audiences. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Amitabh Bachchan Welcomes Operation Sindoor Heroes Col Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, and Commander Prerna Deosthalee in ‘KBC’ Independence Day 2025 Episode (Watch Video)

Amitabh Bachchan Shares KBC Nostalgia and Confidence Secret

In the second episode, host Amitabh Bachchan took viewers on a nostalgic journey by sharing the very first promo video of KBC. He opened up about his nervousness back then, wondering if the audience would accept him, if they would enjoy the show, and whether the format would work at all. “My heart was beating like a drum,” he said with a laugh. Big B admitted that even today, he feels the same pre-show jitters, but it’s the audience’s love, cheers and applause that boost his confidence and keep him enthusiastic.

Watch Promo of ‘KBC 17’:

Ashutosh Panday Misses INR 7.5 Lakh Question

The episode featured Ashutosh Panday from Uttar Pradesh, a Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, who played confidently and won INR 5 lakh. However, he stumbled on the INR 7.5 lakh question: “Which award, founded by tech leaders like Mark Zuckerberg and Sergey Brin, is nicknamed the ‘Oscars of Science’?” The options were: a) Edison Prize b) Breakthrough Prize c) Millennium Prize d) Eureka Award. Ashutosh gave the wrong answer, the correct one was b) Breakthrough Prize. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17’: Favourite Quiz Show Returns With OG Host Amitabh Bachchan, Celebrates 25 Years of KBC, and Surprises Viewers With New Challenge and Lifeline (Read To Know)

Watch ‘KBC 17’ Mon-Fri 9 PM

This season has introduced exciting new elements, including a fresh lifeline called “Sanket Suchak” and a new round after Fastest Finger First named “Jaldi Five.” KBC 17 airs Monday to Friday at 9 PM and offers viewers a chance to play along via the SonyLIV app.

