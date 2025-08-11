The wait is over; Kaun Banega Crorepati is back with a fresh season and so is its legendary host, Amitabh Bachchan. Over the years, KBC has grown into much more than a television quiz show. It has become a cultural phenomenon, bringing together millions of viewers across India with stories of courage, perseverance, and dreams fulfilled. Amitabh Bachchan to Return With ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ Season 17; Check Date, Time and Where to Watch ‘KBC 17.’

Watch the Promo of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17’:

Amitabh Bachchan Calls ‘KBC’ a ‘Collective Journey of Hopes and Dreams’

Big B, who has been the face and soul of the show for decades, perfectly captured this sentiment in one of his heartfelt reflections: “Kaun Banega Crorepati is far more than a game show, it’s a collective journey of hopes and dreams, with millions cheering every contestant in the hot seat. For me, hosting KBC is like sitting among my own extended family, staying connected to your love and warmth. As the new season begins, I find myself short of words because no words can truly match the depth of my gratitude. Your blessings brought new life to KBC, lit up this stage once more, and brought us all back together. This platform, this game, this season — they belong to you. In honour of your affection, I promise to give double the effort.”

’KBC ‘ Celebrates Knowledge Across India

His words reflect the deep emotional bond the show shares with its audience. For generations, KBC has been a platform where dreams meet opportunity. Contestants from all walks of life, from small villages to metropolitan cities, have taken the hot seat, proving that determination and knowledge can open new doors. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17’: Over 2,100 Contestants Have Been on ‘KBC’ Hotseat So Far – Find Out What’s New in This Season!

‘KBC 17’ Starts Tonight

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 17 premieres tonight, August 11, airing Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and streaming on SonyLIV. Viewers can expect not just challenging trivia, but an experience that inspires hope, strengthens unity and celebrates the human spirit.

