Over the years, KBC has built a legendary legacy 1368 episodes, 16 seasons and an incredible 2143 contestants who’ve taken their shot at the iconic Hotseat. The numbers alone speak volumes about the show's connection with audiences across India. ‘KBC 17:’ New Promo of Amitabh Bachchan’s Quiz Show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17’ Featuring Sumbul Touqeer Sends Strong Message Ahead of TV Premiere (Watch Video)

Watch the Promo of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ Season 17:

‘KBC 17’ Celebrates Wisdom and Confidence With New Tagline

This season’s campaign, “Jahan Akal Hai Wahaan Akad Hai,” (Where there is wisdom, there is confidence) has struck a powerful chord. It’s not just a catchy tagline, it’s a celebration of brainpower and confidence. The new promos featuring Amitabh Bachchan, who returns as the ever-charismatic host, have been going viral on social media, setting the perfect stage for the show's comeback. KBC has always been more than just a game show. It’s a platform where ordinary people with extraordinary knowledge get the chance to transform their lives. The long queues and massive participation reflect how people from all walks of life believe in their potential, all thanks to a format that empowers and uplifts. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Here’s How You Can Register for Upcoming Season of Amitabh Bachchan’s Popular Quiz Show!

‘KBC 17’ Premiere Date

With Season 17 all set to air on August 11, Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV, fans can expect a mix of tough questions, emotional journeys and of course, unforgettable moments with Big B.

