Television actress Kavita Kaushik has entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a wild card contestant and we are damn excited. She is a well-known face from the Telly world who made her debut into the showbiz with Ekta Kapoor's Kutumb (2001). Later, in her career, she started getting offers and was seen in many hit daily soaps like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kumkum and even Remix. However, it was FIR which gave her the recognition she deserved. And so after seeing her playing these many roles on TV, it'll be interesting to see the real Kavita on the reality show. Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik and Naina Singh All Set To Enter As Wild Cards On Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar? (Watch Video).

It was on Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar when she entered the show. Well, we all know that Kaushik is a strong woman, but there's this glam side of her which very few are aware of. And so, we decided to take a scroll through her Instagram feed and boy 'stunning' is the word. As now, as she is locked inside the house, we show you seven glammed up pics of the actress that are just wow. Check it out. Kavita Kaushik Slams An Instagram User Who Sent Her Pics of His Private Parts, Files A Police Complaint (View Tweets).

First Things First, That Was Her Thigh-High Slit Dress For The Bigg Boss 14 Night!

Up Next, We Have Kavita Explaining The Real Meaning Of Accessories!

When On Beach, Flaunt Your Bod!

Saree Is A Girl's Best Friend!

Kavita In A Banarasi Six-Yard And We Are Stunned!

View this post on Instagram Wish you all a safe and happy Ganesh chaturthi ❤🙏 A post shared by Kavita (@ikavitakaushik) on Aug 21, 2020 at 11:41pm PDT

A Pastel Pink Kurta And That Grin...What A Fantastic Combo!

Monochrome Beauty!

Well, we are really mesmerised after looking at the above images. Definitely, Kavita is going to be a kickass player on the show owing to her bindass attitude. We wish her all the best and may she create a storm inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. Stay tuned!

