If you thought that life of a celebrity is all rosy and no thorns, then well you need to read this piece for sure. As television actress Kavita Kaushik who is known to portray the role of Inspector Chandramukhi Chautala on FIR blasted on a pervert who slid into her DMs on Instagram and send her dirty pictures. Sharing the Insta profile of the man named Shankar, the actress exposed him by mentioning how he has been sending photos of his private parts to celebs during the festive season of Navratri.

That's not it, as Kavita also filed a complaint to the cyber cell and Mumbai Police and well the authorities were quick to reply. "This man named 'shankar' is confidentally sending pics of his privates to celebs during this holy time, imagine what a threat he must be to less privileged girls, how is no one offended n bothers to find where he lives and yell slogans!?Saara zor aurton pe hi chalta hai kya? (sic)," she wrote.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

This man named 'shankar' is confidentally sending pics of his privates to celebs during this holy time, imagine what a threat he must be to less privileged girls, how is no one offended n bothers to find where he lives and yell slogans!?Saara zor aurton pe hi chalta hai kya? https://t.co/sQW81Rdv3T pic.twitter.com/slcLBNuDcW — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) October 21, 2020

Here's Another Tweet:

Kavita Kaushik (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Well, we really want to laud Kavita for standing up against something that is absurdly wrong. This also serves as an inspiration to many girls out there that keeping mum against bullies is not the solution. More power to Kavita! Meanwhile, reports have been doing rounds that Kaushik is going to enter Bigg Boss 14, but she has denied the same. Stay tuned!

