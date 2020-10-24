To add more drama and spice inside the house, the makers of Bigg Boss 14 are all set to introduce a few popular faces as wild card contestants on the show. Currently, the house includes Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Eijaz Khan, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli. Well, now going by the latest promo released by Colors, we see TV divas Kavita Kaushik and Naina Singh dancing on the main stage of Bigg Boss. This definitely adds to the curiosity that are these two ladies entering the reality show on Weekend Ka Vaar? Bigg Boss 14 October 23 Episode: Nishant Singh Malkhani Gets Dethroned, Pavitra Punia Calls Rahul Vaidya ‘Neech’ – 5 Highlights of BB 14.

Both the girls can be seen dancing to Babu Ji and Laila Mein Laila song. While we see FIR actress in a white dress looking ultra-sexy, on the other hand, Kavita sizzles in a glittery outfit. Well, going by the glimpse this looks like their introductory dance before entering the show. However, there has been no official confirmation if Singh and Kaushik are really going to be part of the show or not. Kavita Kaushik Slams An Instagram User Who Sent Her Pics of His Private Parts, Files A Police Complaint (View Tweets).

Check Out The Video Below:

Judging the two actresses from their on and off-screen persona, both are strong personalities and we bet they are sure to create noise if entering the show. Meanwhile, recently, Kavita made it to the headlines when she filed a report against a man who was sending her inappropriate pics on Instagram. Stay tuned!

