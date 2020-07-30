Karishma Tanna is right now basking in the winners' limelight. The TV actress recently won the trophy of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10 and her fans are overjoyed with her achievement. Past few hours, she has been receiving only and only congratulatory messages on her social media feed. However, now the actress has moved on. Moved on to- Wifi, Coffee and Bed! That too, in a super hot avatar that might just set the feed on fire! Karishma Tanna Wins Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10, Fans Shower The Daredevil With Congratulatory Messages (View Tweets).

The actress shared the pictures where she is seen wearing a sexy slip nightwear. In the series of snaps we can see her posing on her white bed. She is winning the internet with her killer smile and glam pictorial moments. In the caption, she wrote, "Wifi, Coffe, My bed.Perfection." Well, that is pretty much the routine of most of them during the lockdown but sure it doesn't look as smoking hot as hers! Check out the pictures below.

Hottie, Karishma Tanna

Meanwhile, the Sanju actress is very much proud of her KKK10 winning moment. She said in her statement, "I am proud because just like everyone else who is here to achieve their goals, I worked hard physically, mentally, technically.. I worked in letting myself believe that yes we all are trying and only one will win but the experience will make us stronger, better and together." So you know, KT's Instagram account you should be following for some fashion inspo!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 30, 2020 06:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).