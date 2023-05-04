Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 (ANI): The action-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13', hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty is returning back with its 13th season. Shiv Thakare, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjum Fakih, Nyrraa M Banerji, Soundous Moufakir, Arjit Taneja, and Archana Gautam Singh are the confirmed contestants of the show. The shooting for the new season will begin in the month of May and the show will start in July.

Actor Rohit Bose Roy is another name that has been confirmed and would be seen doing some exciting stunts on the show. He said the journey will be full of physical and mental challenges and he is preparing to conquer all the fears to perform well on the show.

"I have always been drawn to adventure and as I prepare to be part of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', I am eager to experience the exhilarating sense of freedom that comes with conquering my fears. It's going to be a challenging ride, both mentally and physically," Rohit said.

The 55-year-old actor, who is known for his work in TV shows such as 'Kkusum', 'Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand', 'Swabhimaan', and films like 'Chengiz', 'Forensic', 'LOC Kargil', among others, talked of willingness to take risks.

"As I embark on this journey, I firmly believe that one must possess a fearless attitude and be willing to take risks to achieve greatness. My mantra of "no guts, no glory" serves as a constant reminder to remain resolute, courageous, and determined to overcome any obstacle that comes my way."

'Khatron Ke Khiladi' will be airing on Colors. (ANI)

