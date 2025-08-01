Ajay Devgn returns with Son of Sardaar 2, a spiritual follow‑up to his 2012 hit Son of Sardaar - though it has no narrative link to the first film. Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the film stars Mrunal Thakur as the female lead, alongside a stacked supporting cast including Ravi Kishan, Mukul Dev, Vindoo Dara Singh, Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal, Chunky Panday, Ashwini Kalsekar, Roshni Walia, Neeru Bajwa and Sanjay Mishra. ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ Movie Review: Ajay Devgn Wants Us To Laugh but Where Are the Jokes?

Released in cinemas on August 1, Son of Sardaar 2 has opened to poor reviews, hoping to ride on franchise familiarity and the audience’s affection for star‑studded comedies. Usually, when a film hints at an expanded franchise, it teases its own sequel in the closing moments. This one takes a different, quirkier route - teasing not Son of Sardaar 3, but another much‑loved series.

The Rohit Shetty Cameo

(Spoilers ahead) The epilogue sees Jassi (Ajay Devgn) and Rabia (Mrunal Thakur) joyfully reunited after Jassi proposes in bizarre fashion - a ‘fiery’ idea borrowed from Gogi (Sahil Mehta), who had earlier proposed to Saba (Roshni Walia). In Jassi’s case, the romantic gesture escalates, setting a car ablaze in a side street. An irritated neighbour peeks out to investigate the commotion - revealing himself to be none other than Rohit Shetty, playing himself.

In a meta nod, Shetty and Jassi clearly know each other. When Jassi asks what he’s doing there, Shetty casually replies that he’s writing Golmaal 5. And just like that, a completely different film gets announced in the climax of Son of Sardaar 2.

'Golmaal 5' Was Teased Before, Too, in Another Film

This isn’t the first time Rohit Shetty has slipped in a Golmaal 5 tease outside its own films. In Simmba (2018), which he directed, the Golmaal gang - Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Kemmu - popped up in the "Aankh Maarey" song, cheekily hinting at Golmaal 5 during their cameo.

A Still From Simmba

Is Rohit Shetty Actually Making Golmaal 5?

Right now, Shetty is busy producing the Rakesh Maria biopic starring John Abraham. However, media reports suggest he might be putting his Cop Universe on pause after the underperformance of Singham Again at the box office. The plan? Begin pre‑production on Golmaal 5, reuniting the beloved core cast - including Ajay Devgn. ‘Golmaal 5’: Rohit Shetty To Begin Working With Ajay Devgn on the Next Instalment of the Comedy Franchise? Here’s What We Know.

So, Shetty’s cameo in Son of Sardaar 2 could very well be his cheeky way of letting fans know where he’s headed next. And we, for one, can’t wait to see Gopal and the gang cause chaos again.

