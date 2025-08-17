Veteran Marathi actress Jyoti Chandekar Pandit died on Saturday, August 16, 2025, in Pune. She was 69. Jyoti Chandekar’s actress daughter, Adipurush fame Tejaswini Pandit, shared a statement on her Instagram Stories, informing about her mother’s death and her funeral details. Tejaswini shared a picture of her mother and wrote in Marathi, “Aai (mother)”, with a heartbreak emoji. As per the note, Jyoti Chandekar’s last rites will be performed in Pune on Sunday, August 17, at the Vaikunth Crematorium at 11 AM. Both mother and daughter played the titular role in the 2010 Ananth Mahadevan-directed Marathi film, Mee Sindhutai Sapkal, as older and younger version. The film was based on the life of Sindhutai Sapkal, a woman who had to overcome immense personal struggle and poverty, and who channeled her energy into becoming a social activist and running an orphanage. Jyoti Chandekar was also seen in the remake of the Marathi classic movie Shyamchi Aai in 2023. Iconic Marathi Film ‘Shyamchi Aai’ Actor Madhav Vaze, Who Acted in Aamir Khan’s ‘3 Idiots’, Passes Away at 85.

Jyoti Chandekar Passes Away, Daughter Tejaswini Pandit Shares Statement - See Post:

Tejasswini Pandit statement on mother Jyoti Chandekar (Photo Credit: @tejaswini_pandit)

Jyoti Chandekar Movies and TV Shows

Jyoti Chandekar was seen in several notable Marathi films, such as Bindhaast (1999) and Mee Sindhutai Sapkal (2010). She was also seen in Guru (2016) and Bhikari (2017). In recent times, Jyoti Chandekar was popular for her role as “Purna Aaji” (grandmother) on the Marathi television show Tharala Tar Mag! (2022), available on JioHotStar and Star Pravah. She was also seen on shows like Tu Saubhagyavati Ho (2012) and Chhatriwali (2018). Jyoti Chandekar reportedly began her acting career as a child artiste at 12 years of age. The award-winning actress has also been seen in Marathi films like Dholki (2015), Paulwaat (2011), and the 2023 remake of Marathi classic Shyamchi Aai of 1954 that had won the first-ever National Film Award. Tejaswini Pandit and her mother Jyoti Chandekar also acted together in the film Ticha Umbartha (2015).

TV Channel Pays Tribute to Jyoti Chandekar

Marathi TV channel Star Pravah paid tribute to Jyoti Chandekar on Instagram in Marathi, saying: "Sarvanchi Laadki Purna Aaji, Mhanjech Jyestha Abhinetri Jyoti Chandekar Yaana Bhavpurna Shraddhanjali…! (Everyone's favourite Purna grandmother – senior actress Jyoti Chandekar – a heartfelt tribute to her...!)" Yesteryear Actress Nazima, Known As 'Resident Sister' of Hindi Cinema, Dies At 77.

Star Pravah’s Tribute to Jyoti Chandekar – See Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Star Pravah (@star_pravah)

What happened to Jyoti Chandekar?

The cause of death of Jyoti Chandekar has not been disclosed by her family yet. However, there are reports that she had low sodium levels and had health issues post that. Veteran Bengali Actress Basanti Chatterjee Dies of Cancer at 88, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Pays Tribute (See Post).

Jyoti Chandekar's Instagram Post With Her Daughter Tejaswini Pandit in February 2025 - Check Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jyoti chandekar (@jyoti.chandekar)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2025 03:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).