Bigg Boss 13 contestant Koena Mitra has been on a angry tweeting spree after stumbling upon fake accounts dedicated to her. These accounts were not fan pages or fan accounts but the accounts made by her name that posted derogatory pictures and more content. Koena finally addressed the situation and slammed the person who was trying to justify these pages as fan account. The actress corrected him that they were objectionable and shady, run by people who run porn content on YouTube channel. Imposter Scare for Koena Mitra! Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Files a Complaint Against the Person Running a Fake Account With Her Name.

In of her tweets, the "Saki Saki" star wrote, "You think it's a fan club? You mean Fans can upload shady pics and videos in my name? These accounts are just trying to defame me. Check their mail/ account details, Bio etc. If this isn't crime then what is?." In the other one she stated, "Both objectionable. First of all It's not a fan club. Not a FC page. Who's sahil and sana khan? They are running a YouTube channel as well where they upload porn stuff. Read their bio before commenting." Check out the tweets below.

Koena Mitra's Tweet

You think it's a fan club? You mean Fans can upload shady pics and videos in my name? These accounts are just trying to defame me. Check their mail/ account details, Bio etc. If this isn't crime then what is? https://t.co/QBUCIXGE9L pic.twitter.com/XGmpi7b3S8 — Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) July 17, 2020

One More

Both objectionable. First of all It's not a fan club. Not a FC page. Who's sahil and sana khan? They are running a YouTube channel as well where they upload porn stuff. Read their bio before commenting. https://t.co/pnt1MXphh5 — Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) July 17, 2020

Earlier, Koena Mitra revealed to TOI that she reported the fake accounts. She was quoted saying, "Instagram did not even care to verify who is fake or who is original. I then filed a cyber crime complaint against that person who had also mentioned his e-mail id. I want the police to take strict action against the same and also want them to check whether he is fooling people under my name." Well, now that the actions of the fake account owners are busted, hopefully the fans of Keona will know difference.

