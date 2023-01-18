Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha actress Kritika, who is seen as Pratiksha in the show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii, said that the show has brought her the kind of fame she has been waiting for so long. Kritika shared: "I do believe that everything happens at the right time, no matter how much effort we put into a thing to happen. I am more than glad that this show came my way because it will no doubt give a push to my career graph. Dharam Patnii is bringing out my true versatility as an actor. For me, this show can turn out to be a big game-changer in my career." Rakhi Sawant and Husband Adil Khan Durrani Call News of Miscarriage 'Fake' Despite Actress Being Quoted on It (View Post).

The actress has made her acting debut with a Tamil comedy film Rayar Parambarai and she is playing the lead role in her recent TV show. Kritika added: "It's been only a month but this show is bringing me the recognition for my craft. Earlier also, I have worked on many projects but didn't get the kind of recognition I feel I deserved." Disha Patani Poses on Bed in Printed Lingerie Set For Calvin Klein's Photoshoot (View Pic).

"Now, I feel that everything happens for a reason, we just have to keep working hard. I can say I spared no effort to reach where I am today and even today I am striving harder than ever, to be able to be known as a successful actress in the industry," she concluded.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 18, 2023 08:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).