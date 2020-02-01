Kumkum Bhagya January 31, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Ranbir Gets Emotional After Prachi Betrays Him

Kumkum Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya Written Updates, Shabir Ahluwalia, Shabir Ahluwalia As Abhi, Sriti Jha, Sriti Jha As Pragya, Naina Singh, Naina Singh as Rhea, Mugdha Chaphekar, Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir, Kumkum Bhagya Episode, Kumkum Bhagya Episode Update, Kumkum Bhagya Full Episode, Kumkum Bhagya Today's Episode, Kumkum Bhagya Yesterday's Episode

In yesterday’s episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Prachi refuses to go back to the office with Rhea. She goes with Maya to the police station. Rhea tries to warn Ranbir that Prachi is going against him. Ranbir refuses to believe Rhea. He later tells the same to Aryan and finds out that Rhea had falsely implicated Prachi in the drug case too. Ranbir decides to protect Prachi from Rhea. He also wants to propose Prachi but she doesn’t answer his calls. Prachi goes to the police station and says she wants to change her statement. The police arrest Ranbir but Abhi shows up with anticipatory bail. Abhi informs that Rhea asked him to get the bail procedure done as she had warned him about Prachi. Kumkum Bhagya January 30, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Rhea Succeeds In Turning Abhi Against Prachi After She Sides With Maya.

In tonight’s episode, we see Ranbir’s parents praise Rhea as she saved Ranbir. Vikram tells them he is shocked why Prachi gave that statement. Abhi (Shabir Ahluwalia) tells Vikram that they should talk with Prachi once. Rhea tells Abhi what he wants to talk with Prachi now. Rhea tells she tried telling Ranbir so many times that he should stay away from Prachi but he did not listen to her. Abhi tells Rhea that she is saying so as she does not like Prachi but he thinks they should hear Prachi’s side too.

Dadi tells thank you to Rhea as she saved Ranbir. Rhea tells them that she will always support Ranbir and be with him. Abhi thinks Rhea really loves Ranbir and cares for him. Meanwhile, Ranbir is heartbroken and gets disappointed thinking why did Prachi did this to him. Aryan comes to take Ranbir home. But Ranbir is not ready to come home and wants to be left alone. Aryan tells he is just thinking about Prachi and not thinking about his family who is worried about him and waiting in the house for his return. Ranbir returns home with Aryan. Kumkum Bhagya January 29, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Prachi Feels Guilty and Blames Herself For Maya’s Suicide Attempt.

Rhea on the other side hugs Aaliya as their plan is a success. Rhea tells what all happen and how she saved Ranbir and become the hero in front of all who praised her for her work. Rhea tells Aaliya that Ranbir did not talk with him till now. Aaliya tells Rhea to wait till Ranbir himself comes to her and confess his love. Ranbir will realize that Prachi was not for her and Rhea is the right person who cares for him.

Next day morning Vikram sees Pallavi in tension and asks for the reason. Pallavi tells Vikram that she cannot believe that Prachi backstabbed Ranbir. Pallavi tells she is angry as he is not letting her talk with Prachi. Vikram tells Pallavi that Prachi took this decision with her will and they cannot stop her from doing what she wants. Vikram and Pallavi both get annoyed with Prachi’s decision.

Meanwhile in the college Rhea berates her friends who talk rubbish about Ranbir. Prachi and Sahana also come to college. Sahana asks Prachi why she supported Maya and went against Ranbir. Rhea thinks that Ranbir’s name is spoilt in the family but she will not let anyone talk rubbish about him in the college. Sahana tells Prachi that she did wrong by blaming Ranbir and goes to attend her class. Ranbir comes and takes Prachi with him to a room and locks the door. Ranbir gets furious on Prachi as how can she think that he is a molester. Ranbir tells Prachi that she should have faith in him as he never crossed his limits. Ranbir becomes emotional and cries.

In the precap, we see Ranbir tell Prachi that he no longer needs her and any kind of support from her and asks her to stay away from him.